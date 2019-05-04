Winnipeg police find guns in a taxi during traffic stop

Winnipeg police have arrested two people and seized two guns and ammunition from a taxi following a traffic stop.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop early Friday morning on a taxi cab that had been parked in the area of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue.

While officers spoke to the two passengers in the taxi, they saw a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun in the backseat, police said.

READ MORE: Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down

Both people were immediately placed under arrest and after a search of their backpacks, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and shotgun ammunition were seized.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation.

Kyle Braden Roulette, 26, has been charged with:

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two charges)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (two charges)

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition (two charges)

Possession of a weapon (two charges)

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (two charges)

Possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (two charges)

Roulette was detained in custody.

READ MORE: Gun deaths and crime a disturbing upward trend, say Winnipeg police

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for:

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two charges)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (two charges)

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition (two charges)

Possession of a weapon (two charges)

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon (two charges)

She was released on a promise to appear.