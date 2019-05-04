Winnipeg police find guns in a taxi during traffic stop
Winnipeg police have arrested two people and seized two guns and ammunition from a taxi following a traffic stop.
Police say they conducted a traffic stop early Friday morning on a taxi cab that had been parked in the area of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue.
While officers spoke to the two passengers in the taxi, they saw a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun in the backseat, police said.
READ MORE: Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down
Both people were immediately placed under arrest and after a search of their backpacks, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and shotgun ammunition were seized.
Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation.
Kyle Braden Roulette, 26, has been charged with:
- Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two charges)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (two charges)
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition (two charges)
- Possession of a weapon (two charges)
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (two charges)
- Possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (two charges)
Roulette was detained in custody.
READ MORE: Gun deaths and crime a disturbing upward trend, say Winnipeg police
A 22-year-old woman was arrested for:
- Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition (two charges)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle (two charges)
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition (two charges)
- Possession of a weapon (two charges)
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon (two charges)
She was released on a promise to appear.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.