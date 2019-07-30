Man arrested after threatening woman with a machete: Halifax police

A 22-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly threatened a woman with a machete Monday night in west-end Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Edinburgh Street just after 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect was located and arrested inside a home on the street after he allegedly threatened the woman with a machete.

Police added that the woman was visiting the suspect’s roommates at the time and didn’t know the suspect.

There were no injuries.

The 22-year-old Halifax man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning to face charges of uttering threats to cause death, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, failure to comply with a probation order and breach of recognizance.