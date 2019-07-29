Man charged with attempted murder in New Minas, Nova Scotia: RCMP

Kings District RCMP responded to a call on Sunday morning of someone who was being stabbed in the New Minas-area.

The caller could hear someone yelling for help and when police arrived in the area, they located and arrested the suspect on foot near the location.

READ MORE: Port Alberni residents ‘struggling’ while waiting for B.C. murder suspects to be caught: mayor

Police located the victim, who was injured, and determined that he woke up to find the suspect on top of him, punching him in the head and attempting to cut him with a knife.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and was later released.

Police said the suspect and victim are known to one another and this is not considered to have been a random act.

WATCH: (April 23, 2019) Man charged in death of Nova Scotia man in Mexico

Fifty-year-old Timothy Butler from Avonport has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Butler was held in custody overnight and will be appearing in Kentville provincial court on Monday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.