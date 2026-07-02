Edmonton traffic stop leads to extortion-related arrest

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The Edmonton Police Service has arrested Safaldeep Singh, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for conspiracy to commit murder and extortion.

He also has suspected ties to the “For Brothers” gang, an organized criminal network linked to shootings and extortion targeting South Asian business owners and community members across Canada and the United States.

According to EPS, patrol officers stopped a Dodge Charger for dangerous driving on May 4. The traffic stop led to a vehicle search and seizure of of controlled substances and a loaded firearm.

As a result, 22-year-old Safaldeep Singh, 28-year-old Sandeep Singh and 22-year-old Divianshu Divianshu were arrested and charged with several drug trafficking and firearms-related offences.

Police say Singh was later released on bail but the investigation continued.

“Two search warrants of his residence revealed evidence consistent with vehicle re-vinning operations tied to extortion related crimes,” says Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart with EPS’ Investigative Response Team.

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Singh was arrested again on June 23 with charges of trafficking in property obtained by crime, possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of a firearm, all in addition to his charges under the Canada-wide warrants.

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This comes after a string of violent extortion crimes across Canada, resulting in arsons and shootings.

EPS has investigated extortion-related crimes in the city over the last few years and has said there was a resurgence of these crimes after it concluded Project Gaslight in 2024.

Law enforcements across the country, including the Canada Border Security Agency (CBSA), have collaborated to combat this criminal network.

“Nation-wide as of June 18, 2026, the CBSA has opened 484 immigration investigations, we have issued 139 removal orders and have removed 81 individuals from the country that have some nexus to extortion related activities,” says Kristine Conroy, assistant director with CBSA’s Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division.

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In the Prairie region, the CBSA has opened 138 immigration investigations, issued 37 removal orders and has removed 18 individuals from Canada.

Conroy says the CBSA gets its information from many sources including extortion task forces, law enforcement services and tips from the public.

To put a name to multi-jurisdictional collaboration to tackle extortion crimes, Edmonton police have launched Project Insight.

“Project Insight is using our learnings, strengths and connections from our highly successful previous investigations to build a response to the ongoing threat of extortion in our South Asian community,” says Stewart.

“A core component of this framework is real-time intelligence sharing, ensuring a unified and timely response to threats that span jurisdictions.”

After Singh was processed on the EPS charges in Edmonton, he was then transferred to Ontario to face the charges on his Canada-wide warrants.