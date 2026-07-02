Calgary man facing attempted murder charges in Lethbridge sees case adjourned until next month

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A Calgary man facing five charges of attempted murder in Lethbridge, Alta., will not return to court for another month.

It all stems from an incident in October 2025 when police allege a driver intentionally drove his vehicle into a group of people, striking three: a 77-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man and a 46-year-old man. Police say the driver also narrowly missed two others before fleeing the scene.

Following the hit and run, officers said the same vehicle then collided with an unrelated vehicle in the area of Mayor Magrath Drive South, again fleeing the scene.

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Police say the driver later entered a convenience store on Bluefox Boulevard North and attempted to purchase several items. When his card declined, he threatened staff and stole the goods, according to police.

The driver was arrested later in the evening when officers located the vehicle along Riverbottom Road North, near Softball Valley.

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Christopher David Hegg, who was 47 at the time, was charged with five counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

Earlier this year, it was determined that Hegg would be fit to stand trial.

On Thursday, Hegg’s lawyer appeared in a Lethbridge courtroom, but owing to the defence and the Crown requiring more time, the case was adjourned until Aug. 6.

Hegg remains in custody.