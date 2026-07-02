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Crime

Montreal police seek suspect, possible victims in alleged transit sexual assaults

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 9:15 pm
1 min read
Police say the investigation suggests there may be multiple victims, prompting the deployment of Quebec's coordinated investigative structure for serial crimes, led by the Sûreté du Québec, to help identify offences committed by serial predators and facilitate arrests. View image in full screen
Police say the investigation suggests there may be multiple victims, prompting the deployment of Quebec's coordinated investigative structure for serial crimes, led by the Sûreté du Québec, to help identify offences committed by serial predators and facilitate arrests. SPVM
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Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to be connected with four alleged sexual assaults that took place in the city’s public transit system in the spring of 2025 and 2026.

The SPVM said Thursday the incidents allegedly occurred at the Peel, Honoré-Beaugrand and Saint-Michel metro stations, as well as aboard the STM’s 33 bus route.

Police allege the suspect would sit or stand near victims while they were riding the bus or metro and discreetly touch their thighs or buttocks. In one of the alleged incidents in 2026, investigators say the suspect also followed a minor.

Montreal police seek suspect, possible victims in alleged transit sexual assaults - image View image in full screen
SPVM
Montreal police seek suspect, possible victims in alleged transit sexual assaults - image View image in full screen
SPVM

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a medium complexion, about 1.8 metres tall, with black hair and a black beard.

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Police say he was seen wearing a dark toque, a red backpack, a beige or dark blue jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and ochre-coloured shoes.

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Montreal police released four images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact 911, their local police station or Info-Crime Montréal anonymously.

Rewards of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest, subject to certain conditions.

Montreal police seek suspect, possible victims in alleged transit sexual assaults - image View image in full screen
SPVM

Investigators are also seeking additional possible victims or anyone who knows someone who may have been victimized. They are asked to contact 911 or the Montreal police sexual assault unit directly, or file a report at any local police station.

Police say the investigation suggests there may be multiple victims, prompting the deployment of Quebec’s coordinated investigative structure for serial crimes, led by the Sûreté du Québec, to help identify offences committed by serial predators and facilitate arrests.

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