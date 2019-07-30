Regina police charge man, 28, for stealing a vehicle and carrying drugs

A 28-year-old Regina man is facing several charges after police say they spotted him in a stolen vehicle Sunday morning.

Regina police say they identified the man shortly after 1 a.m., but when officers tried to stop the vehicle they were unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Arrests made after stolen vehicle drives into oncoming traffic in Saskatoon

About seven hours later, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of Albert Street.

Police say the man was found passed out inside, with drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

The man was taken out of the vehicle, police say, and was arrested. Police say they found fentanyl and a master vehicle key during their search.

READ MORE: Reports of stolen vehicles top 2,300 in Sask. last year: SGI

Kiefer Hill faces charges that include fleeing from a peace officer, resisting arrest, possessing property obtained by crime in $5,000 and carrying drugs.

Hill appeared in court on Monday.

WATCH: (July 22, 2019) Regina Police investigate five shootings in three days