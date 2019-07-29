N.S. RCMP charge woman after single-vehicle collision leaves 3-year-old dead

Nova Scotia RCMP say that they’ve arrested a woman in connection with a single-vehicle collision that left a 3-year-old child dead on Sunday.

At 12:10 p.m., police responded to the collision on South Side Harbour Road in Lower South River, Nova Scotia.

READ MORE: Well-known football player dies in Halifax’s first homicide of 2019

The vehicle, involved in the collision, was occupied by three people, and one passenger, a 3-year-old boy who died at the scene.

Police said the driver, a 32-year-old woman from Antigonish County, caused the collision after losing control of the car.

The woman is now facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg per cent, and breach of probation.

READ MORE: Halifax police continue investigation of unsolved 45-year-old case

Police said the driver is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.