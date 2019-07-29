Adopt A Pal: Three dogs, three energy levels, three cute companions

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba Underdogs Rescue pops by with three dogs looking for both cuddle and play buddies.

Slinky came into Manitoba Underdogs as a small puppy. Slinky had something wrapped around her leg when found, which lead to her front-right leg being amputated. Slinky is able to get around very well and is always open to some cuddles.

Groot is a year old and recently had a litter of puppies. She is looking for a new home and wouldn’t complain about chilling on the couch and relaxing, as along as lots of pets are included. She is currently roommates with another dog and kids in her foster home and has been getting along well with all.

Bogart is a 2.5-year-old lab mix. He loves to play and it will be expected that he can give a bunch of hugs and kisses throughout the day.

Foster Parents Needed

Manitoba Underdogs is looking for some foster parents to help bring in the dogs, particularly ones that can help with behaviour challenges.

“We hope these ones can help with dogs regarding with different topics like leisure activity and anxiety,” Manitoba Underogs’ Mychal Nemetchek said.

To see dogs up for adoption, how to fosters or explore other ways to help, click here.