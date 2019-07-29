Lifestyle
July 29, 2019 1:39 pm

Adopt A Pal: Three dogs, three energy levels, three cute companions

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Manitoba Underdogs Rescue is looking for foster parents, in particular ones that can help dogs with behaviour challenges.

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Manitoba Underdogs Rescue pops by with three dogs looking for both cuddle and play buddies.

Slinky came into Manitoba Underdogs as a small puppy. Slinky had something wrapped around her leg when found, which lead to her front-right leg being amputated. Slinky is able to get around very well and is always open to some cuddles.

Slinky joins Global News Morning bright and early the weekly Adopt A Pal segment.

Global News

Groot is a year old and recently had a litter of puppies. She is looking for a new home and wouldn’t complain about chilling on the couch and relaxing, as along as lots of pets are included. She is currently roommates with another dog and kids in her foster home and has been getting along well with all.

Groot takes the chance to relax on the Global News Morning set while showing off for Adopt A Pal.

Global News

Bogart is a 2.5-year-old lab mix. He loves to play and it will be expected that he can give a bunch of hugs and kisses throughout the day.

Bogart sniffs and plays around during the Adopt A Pal segment.

Global News

Foster Parents Needed

Manitoba Underdogs is looking for some foster parents to help bring in the dogs, particularly ones that can help with behaviour challenges.

“We hope these ones can help with dogs regarding with different topics like leisure activity and anxiety,” Manitoba Underogs’ Mychal Nemetchek said.

To see dogs up for adoption, how to fosters or explore other ways to help, click here.

