RCMP using ‘all possible’ resources as tip leads B.C. murder manhunt to York Landing

It’s all hands on deck in York Landing, Man., on Monday as RCMP embark on the seventh consecutive day of a manhunt that has captured the world’s attention.

“(The) situation is ongoing,” the RCMP tweeted.

“All possible RCMP resources continue to be used in the area of York Landing to safely apprehended two individuals matching the description of the suspects.”

READ MORE: RCMP zero in on 2 people matching descriptions of B.C. murder suspects

Police shifted their focus to the remote community on Sunday after receiving a tip that Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, were spotted scavenging in the area.

The longtime friends have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Vancouver man Leonard Dyck and are considered suspects in the fatal shootings of a tourist couple, Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese.

The focus of the nationwide manhunt had previously centred on Gillam, Man. It was there that police founded the burned remains of the Toyota RAV4 Schmegelsky and McLeod had allegedly been travelling in, signalling that the fugitives had been in the area.

But a week has passed since their last confirmed sighting in Gillam on July 22.

WATCH: Hunt for B.C. murder suspects moves to York Landing, Man., after tip

On Sunday afternoon, a new tip led police to York Landing, located about 200 kilometres southwest.

Members of the Bear Clan Patrol, an Indigenous-led neighbourhood watch group, spotted two men believed to be Schmegelsky and McLeod rummaging at a dump site there on Sunday.

James Favel, the group’s executive director, said volunteers initially thought the men were associated with work at the nearby water treatment plant.

“When they noticed the truck that was associated with those activities wasn’t present, then they kind of went, ‘Uh oh, this might be something else,’” Favel told Global News.

He said the men ran into the bush after being spotted.

“[Bear Clan Patrol volunteers] were careful to get a description of the gentlemen that they saw, their exact location and direction of travel after that,” he said.

RCMP flooded the community with helicopters, swarms of heavily armed officers and police dogs shortly after.

WATCH: Second military aircraft lands in Gillam as manhunt continues

Searches both on the ground and in the air were conducted throughout the day.

The unusual amount of police presence in York Landing set off a stream of rumours on social media on Sunday.

RCMP refuted those claims on Twitter. They also asked residents to avoid revealing the location of officers online.

“Despite reports — there is no one in custody at this time,” RCMP wrote.

READ MORE: Port Alberni residents ‘struggling’ while waiting for B.C. murder suspects to be caught: mayor

Leroy Constant, chief of the York Factory First Nation, also assured citizens late Sunday that no arrests had been made.

“We are urging everyone to remain indoors with windows and doors locked,” he said. “Patrols of the community will be done on a 24-hour basis.”

As RCMP intensified efforts in York Landing, the investigation also continued in Gillam.

RCMP said they received more than 200 tips over a five-day span, but none convinced them that the pair had left the Gillam area.

WATCH: Survival expert says suspects could be using military-style tactics

Over the weekend, officers canvassed 250 homes and buildings in Gillam and neighbouring Fox Lake Cree Nation, where one of two burned-out cars believed to have been used by the suspects was found.

Mounties were also combing the rail line, waterways, cottages and cabins for any signs of the pair. They were aided by the Canadian Armed Forces, who deployed two military aircraft, one of which is outfitted with infrared cameras and imaging radar. A Via Rail train passing through Gillam and heading north to Churchill was also searched on the weekend.

RCMP have urged all Canadians to remain vigilant until arrests are made.

They discouraged people from posting tips to social media, saying it can create “substantial delays” in police response and hamper the investigation.

The suspects, both of Port Alberni, B.C., are still considered to be armed and dangerous. They also may have changed their appearance, police said.

Previously, RCMP suggested it was possible the duo received help to leave town, possibly by someone who did not know they were fugitives.