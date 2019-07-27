‘Summer, life and everything good’: Homegrown Sask Soul Fest takes over Regina

In the heart of Regina was a pocket of serenity Saturday.

It was the second annual Sask Soul Fest, which took place at Saskatchewan Science Centre’s green space throughout the day.

“It’s a festival that has all things that you can use to get in touch with your soul,” said Amy Dornbrack, co-founder and event organizer.

The event features live music, vendors, meditation sessions, speakers and several types of yoga.

Dornbrack said many people may think yoga is just for “flexible people,” but that’s simply not the case.

“People have this conception that yoga is how flexible you are, and really it’s just getting in touch with your soul, connecting your body and your mind and anybody can start at any time.”

The festival, in its second year, has taken a big leap from one year to the next.

“Last year it was pretty grassroots. It was me and my husband a couple helpers. This year, it has grown — everyone has joined in to help create this massive co-creation of community,” Dornbrack said.

“It’s a whole year of planning and dreaming for all of these different pieces to come together.”

True to its name, the day’s schedule included yoga and spiritual offerings from people all across the province to “bring in some unique things that maybe Regina doesn’t always get to see,” Dornbrack said.

And though there are several types of yoga for all skill levels, including chair yoga, the day is about more than that.

“Yoga is one of 10 things that we have here. We really want to move away from being featured as a yoga festival,” Dornbrack said. “We have live music, a dance party, and a performance with live cello and art.”

But above all, the day is about feeling good and everyone is invited to try the day’s activities, whether it’s for the first time or hundredth.

“We rise by lifting others, so just being able to connect with people and feel that connective energy is just amazing,” she said. “It’s all about getting in touch with your serenity and just enjoying summer and life and everything good.”