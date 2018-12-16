Winnipeg studio hosts puppy yoga for a good cause

What’s better than getting exercise and spending time with puppies? Doing it all for a good cause.

Puppy yoga is the latest trend in animal yoga, and Winnipeg’s Pooches Playhouse welcomed yogis of all ages to a fundraising class on Sunday.

Each participant was required to make a donation of at least $10, with all proceeds going to the Save a Dog Network in Canada.

The network helps to transport injured and unwanted dogs from northern Manitoba and gives them the vet attention and services they need.

“Our vet bills climb very quickly. We bring in 50 dogs a month so it adds up very, very quick with our vets,” explained Save a Dog Network president and founder Katie Powell. “We like to fundraise not only to raise awareness but also (to) get the much-needed funds we need around the holidays.”

An added bonus of the class is that all the puppies involved in the yoga session are also up for adoption.