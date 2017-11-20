Agribition kicks off in Regina: goat yoga, burning of the brand and more

Agribition kicked off Monday morning with the burning of the brand.

Thirteen-year-old Colt Blacklock has waited for Agribition all year.

“It’s awesome, I get to skip school for the whole week, and I get to spend time with cattle, one of my favourite things,” he said.

Blacklock signed up for the 4-H club three years ago. He wants to join the cattle business when he’s older.

“We wash [the cattle] for about two hours every morning, blow them, comb them, put product in them to get their hair growing, feed them,” he said.

Over the six-day event, more than 120,000 people from over 70 countries are expected through the doors.

“I think Agribition kind of has a pride of place here in the province because for 47 years it’s been a crown jewel, something that the province can show off, our industry and what people are really about here,” Agribition CEO Chris Lane said.

He expects more than 10,000 kids to attend the show.

“A lot of these kids that are here competing all the way from 6 all the way to 21 years old are really a part of their family operations, and hopefully we’ll see a lot of them stay with their family farm and continue on that legacy,” Carla Borsa, Agribition’s 4-H director, said.

“That’s probably the most rewarding part of this whole program, to watch them compete and be very serious about it, but yet they’re learning and having fun.”

Agribition also features new events this year, including goat yoga.

“Sometimes we have goats that are so zen they just run up and want to cuddle with you. Sometimes we have goats that maybe want to participate a little more fully and be used as bolsters,” goat yogi Louellen Murray said.

“We’ve lost our connection to agriculture and to nature and I think our society is severely deprived. Yoga helps us come back into ourselves. It’s such a natural connection between breath, body, spirit and the rest of the world, and the goats draw you into the present.”