July 26, 2019 4:01 pm

Unlicensed pot shop in Kitchener raided by OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Two people were arrested Thursday after OPP say they raided an illegal cannabis storefront in Kitchener.

Police say they seized cash, cannabis, cannabis products, computers and cell phones from an address on Queen Street South.

Brandon Courtney, 28, and Jorge Bodan, 32, both of Kitchener, were arrested and charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

This is the second time in as many weeks that OPP has raided an illegal storefront in Waterloo region.

On July 17, OPP served a warrant at a pot shop on Hespeler Road near Can-Amera Parkway. This was the same shop raided back on May 29.

