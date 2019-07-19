OPP raid unlicensed pot shop in Cambridge for second time

OPP says two women from Cambridge and a man from Hamilton were arrested during a raid at an unlicensed pot shop in Cambridge on Wednesday.

Police say they seized cash, cannabis, Shatter, butane honey and ledgers during the raid at the storefront on Hespeler Road near Can-Amera Parkway.

Police say they raided the same storefront on May 29 as well.

Crystal Ann Cauallo, 35, and Christine Qaqish, age 24, both of Cambridge and George Pearce, 51, of Hamilton were charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Pearce was also arrested during the previous raid.