Check up on vulnerable people during Montreal heat wave, authorities say

Health officials are advising Montrealers to be vigilant this weekend as temperatures are expected to climb.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s for the next few days — temperatures that will feel much warmer with the humidex.

Certain groups are particularity vulnerable during intense heat, according to Welcome Hall Mission CEO, Sam Watts.

“People who are isolated often are in situations where they’re not air conditioned, but they don’t realize that they’re getting hot and that things are getting difficult,” Watts said.

The elderly and people in situations of homelessness are especially at risk.

Dr. David Kaiser from Montreal Public Health says people with certain mental health conditions are also more vulnerable during heat waves.

“People who are taking medication for Schizophrenia, for example,” he said.

“We also know that people who suffer from substance abuse problems can be more at risk.”

Authorities encourage the population to check up on vulnerable people around them, to make sure they are safe.

“We should all be vigilant at this time of year,” Watts said. “We need to be looking out for our neighbours.”

Montreal Public Health reminds people to spend at least a few hours a day in a cool or air-conditioned place, drink plenty of water, and keep physical effort to a minimum during periods of high heat and humidity.

They also advise wearing lightweight clothing, using a hat and sunscreen, and avoiding drinking a lot of alcohol.

Residents can also refer to the map on the City of Montreal’s website to locate public air-conditioned places where they can go to cool off.

Early signs of heat stroke include dizziness, fatigue and difficulty concentrating.

