Long-term care facility residents in Montreal suffer in extreme heat

Residents at the J.-Henri Charbonneau long-term care centre in the east end say they are “dying of heat” without air conditioning.

Patricia Dellanina is recovering from a stroke at the centre.

The 54-year-old says the heat is so intense inside her room at this facility that it’s making her sick.

She says the air conditioning is limited to the common room.

Those who want a unit in their room have to buy it themselves and pay $75 dollars for installation, or rent it for almost $300 a season.

“It’s inhumane. We’re not Afghanistan here, we’re in Quebec,” Dellanina told Global News. “We’re in Canada.”

READ MORE: 6 deaths confirmed in connection to Montreal heat wave

Patients’ rights advocate Paul Brunet says this a widespread issue in the city, affecting the most vulnerable.

“It is a problem every year for the past 10 years,” Brunet said.

He believes having access to cool air during a heat wave is not a privilege but a basic human right.

“You should get fresh air as you get heating in the winter,” Brunet explained.

The regional authority, CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Ile, says it has put in place preventative measures in their facilities, adding more rounds to make sure everyone’s properly hydrated, and providing water and popsicles to residents.

But Brunet says that’s not enough. He encourages people to put pressure on the government to change things by taking their case to small claims court for mistreatment.