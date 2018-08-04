Osheaga adds extra measures to help festival-goers conquer Montreal heat wave

The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is in full swing this weekend in Montreal, and so is another heat wave.

In its 13th year at Parc Jean Drapeau, the festival seems to get bigger and add more ways for attendees to have fun each year.

This year, the festival boasts acts like Arctic Monkeys, Tyler the Creator, Florence and the Machine, The National and many more. Organizers announced it’s completely sold out.

“I’ve been here four years in a row. It’s an honour to be here really,” said Osheaga veteran Aaron Hernandez.

At the 2018 edition, there’s a new area for people to get their hair freshened up, new giveaways, new beautiful places to take selfies, carnival rides and more.

Fun and games aren’t the only things organizers have added, however.

Promotion company Evenko is taking extra measures to help protect the tens of thousands of festival-goers who will be standing outside for hours in humid heat soaring above 30 C.

Additional water fountains have been installed, as well as more signs pointing to them.

There’s also a giant water tank where people can refill re-usable water bottles, which have been encouraged this year.

“We’ve always got water on us, so we’re good,” said Jake Elliott, who had come from Prince Edward Island to attend the festival.

“You have to be sure to be surrounded by good friends who will take care of you and remind you to hydrate,” said Parasto Moragheb, who has attended the festival a number of times.

More shaded areas have been added to give people a break from the sun. There will also be more sprinklers and hoses to douse people and better access to water for fans in front rows.

Medical staff are on hand all over the site waiting to spring into action if they see the signs of heat exhaustion.

“If you’re dizzy and starting to sweat or not sweat, and then get red, it’s the first signs of heat exhaustion,” said Catherine Lajoie, a volunteer on the medical staff and a University of Montreal medical student.

“We don’t want to recommend you drink alcohol, but if you do, drink one glass of alcohol then water, water, water. And put on sunscreen!” she added.

Urgences-Santé has an ambulance on standby if needed.

Osheaga also wants to remind people to “drink responsibly, stay hydrated and listen to their bodies.”