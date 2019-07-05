More hot, humid weather expected in Montreal on Friday as heat wave continues

The heat wave is dragging on in Montreal, where rising humidity is expected to make it feel like 40 in the city on Friday.

Environment Canada still has a heat warning in effect for the area, saying temperatures will be particularly sweltering in heavily urbanized areas. Humidex values will vary between 37 and 40 throughout the day, while temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32 C.

“As a result, conditions will feel particularly uncomfortable in these areas,” the weather agency said.

Montrealers are being reminded that health can quickly go into a downward spiral during times of high heat.

The weather agency has asked residents to protect themselves from the muggy weather by drinking up to eight glasses of water per day, avoiding alcoholic beverages and spending at least two hours a day in air-conditioned or cool places.

During the heat wave, residents are also advised to take cool showers, limit physical activity and wear light clothes.

Santé Montréal warns that young children, the elderly and people with chronic health issues are most at risk during a heat wave.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is also asking Montrealers to look out for one another this week.

Anyone who has questions about their health can call Info-Santé at 811. In the case of an emergency, contact 911.

—With files from the Canadian Press