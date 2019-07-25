Regina police turn to public for information regarding Tuesday’s abduction

The Regina Police Service are once again asking the public for help in their investigation into an abduction that happened near Northgate Mall on Tuesday.

Police say the incident took place at 400 block of Albert Street North shortly after 12 p.m.

“We suspect that it is likely tied to gangs in the city. But at this point I think it’s a little bit too early to say,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said.

“It’s not always gang-related, but often it is. So that’s something that we’re aware of and oftentimes through investigation we’re able to prove that.”

A vehicle with a lone occupant pulled in and then a small black car pulled up behind it, Regina police said.

A person exited the suspect vehicle holding what appeared to be a gun and point

The driver exited the vehicle and was forced into the small black car with the suspect, according to a police report.

Both vehicles were then driven away. Investigators believe there were at least two suspects involved.

“I can tell you that it’s very actively being investigated. Investigators are working through some avenues and have made some positive steps forward,” Bray said.

“No arrest has been made and I don’t’ have anything more definitive to give you.”

No gunshots or injuries were reported.

-with files from Thomas Piller.