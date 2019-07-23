Regina police investigating after driver reportedly abducted at gunpoint

Police are investigating a report of an abduction taking place at gunpoint in Regina on July 23.

The reported incident happened at a parking lot in the 400-block of Albert Street North around 12:05 p.m. CT.

A vehicle with a lone occupant pulled in and then a small black car pulled up behind it, Regina police said.

A person exited the suspect vehicle holding what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at the lone driver. The driver exited the vehicle and was forced into the small black car with the suspect, according to a police report.

Both vehicles were then driven away. Investigators believe there were at least two suspects involved.

No gunshots or injuries were reported.

The alleged abductee’s vehicle is described as a black car or smaller SUV with four doors and a roof rack.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door car.

Regina police do not believe this is connected to the current investigation involving two homicide suspects from British Columbia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.