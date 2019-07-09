Baby briefly abducted during disturbance at Saskatoon apartment: police

A man is facing an abduction charge after a disturbance in Saskatoon’s Meadowgreen neighbourhood during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

A suspect was in an apartment suite in the 700-block of Appleby Drive with two other people and a baby, when he suddenly fled with the infant, according to a Saskatoon police report.

One of the people from the suite, chased him down outside and regained custody of the baby, police said.

The suspect then gained access to a different suite and people inside reported he was armed with a knife as well as being threatening.

He then left and tried accessing other suites from the hallway, according to police.

Officers located the suspect, who was bleeding, nearby.

Police believe has was under the influence of methamphetamine.

He was acting in an aggressive manner and pepper spray was not effective, police said.

With the help of additional officers, the 29-year-old man was brought into custody. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on scene before being taken to hospital.

The accused is facing numerous charges that also including uttering threats, resisting arrest and breach of probation.

No other injuries were reported.