Regina police find discrepancies in recent abduction investigation

The Regina Police Service continue their investigation into two alleged abductions, but are questioning whether one actually happened.

Police say the first abduction involved a 17-year-old boy who reported he had been kidnapped by a man and woman at gunpoint.

According to police, the victim told police a second teenage boy was also abducted.

Through their investigation, police say they have no evidence to believe the second abduction ever took place.

There are no reports of missing persons that match the abduction report and police say the inconsistencies and discrepancies in the investigation are being addressed.

Police say they do not believe that public safety is at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.