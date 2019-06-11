Regina police staying busy dealing with vehicle-related crime

The Regina Police Service say they have had a busy week when it comes to vehicle-related crime.

Police said they received 50 reports of mischief between June 2-9, many of which involved windows being broken to gain access into the vehicle.

According to police, stolen items from the vehicles included credit cards, bank cards and garage door openers.

During that same period, police said they also received 34 reports of auto theft – 30 per cent of which the doors were unlocked.

Police are reminding people to prevent these types of crimes by not leaving valuable items in their vehicles and to lock their doors.

To report suspicious activity contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or in case of an emergency, 911.