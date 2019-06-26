Crime
Meth trafficking charge laid against 33-year-old man in Saskatoon: police

Roughly 15 grams of methamphetamine were seized by officers during a traffic stop in Saskatoon.

A 33-year-old man is facing a drug charge after a traffic stop in Saskatoon.

A Ford SUV was spotted in an alley behind a City Park neigbourhood home in the 400-block of 4th Avenue North at roughly 3:45 a.m. CT on June 26. The suspicious vehicle was running with two people inside, Saskatoon police said.

During the traffic stop, officers said the driver fled the vehicle on foot.

His passenger was taken into custody.

Around 15 grams of methamphetamine in baggies, bear spray and drug paraphernalia were found in the SUV, police said.

The 33-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking meth, possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and obstructing a peace officer.

He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant, according to the police report.

Officers are still searching for the other man who fled the SUV. No suspect description was provided.

