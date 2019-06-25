2 facing gun charges after truck rear-ends SUV in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police seized methamphetamine and a gun after a two-vehicle crash in the southeast corner of the city.

The collision occurred around 1 p.m. CT on Monday in the eastbound turning lanes of Highway 16 at Zimmerman Road, when an SUV stopped at the left-turn traffic lights was rear-ended by a pickup truck, police said.

Two people in the SUV were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they located a shotgun on the floor of the truck and a passenger was found to be in possession of meth. The 34-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

The 21-year-old woman who was driving the truck was not injured.

Both are facing firearm-related offences and breach of court conditions, according to police. The man is also facing a charge of meth possession.

Police continue to investigate.