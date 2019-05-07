Police on lookout for cyclist who fired shotgun at Saskatoon home
A cyclist is believed to have fired a shotgun at a home in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Monday, according to Saskatoon police.
Officers were called to a multi-unit residence in the 200-block of Avenue S South at roughly 11:15 p.m. CT.
A resident of the home told police a suspicious person had been seen outside prior to a gunshot being heard.
No injuries were reported.
One round of spent shotgun ammunition was found along with numerous pellet holes in the home’s siding, police said.
The suspect is described as a man who was on a bike, wearing a light-coloured bunny hug, grey sweat pants, white shoes, and a black hat.
He may have had a shotgun on a sling at the time of the gunshot, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
