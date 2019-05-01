Crime
Saskatoon man charged in Pleasant Hill shooting already in custody: police

Police say there was a shooting in the 1700-block of 20th Street West in Saskatoon on March 12, 2019.

Saskatoon police have laid charges in relation to a shooting that took place in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

The shooting occurred in the 1700-block of 20th Street West at roughly 1 p.m. CT on March 12.

A 30-year-old man told police he was approached by two people and a verbal exchange occurred before the male suspect shot him with what appeared to be a .22-calibre gun.

He then fled to St. Paul’s Hospital nearby for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police announced on May 1 their targeted enforcement unit charged a 24-year-old Saskatoon man with assault causing bodily harm, breach of probation and other weapon-related charges.

The accused has been in custody on unrelated charges since March 19.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on May 2 regarding his new charges.

Police said there was a second suspect who was described as five-foot-nine woman with a thin build. She had long brown hair and was wearing a brown khaki jacket and white pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

