Saskatoon man charged in Pleasant Hill shooting already in custody: police

Saskatoon police have laid charges in relation to a shooting that took place in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
The shooting occurred in the 1700-block of 20th Street West at roughly 1 p.m. CT on March 12.
A 30-year-old man told police he was approached by two people and a verbal exchange occurred before the male suspect shot him with what appeared to be a .22-calibre gun.
He then fled to St. Paul’s Hospital nearby for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Police announced on May 1 their targeted enforcement unit charged a 24-year-old Saskatoon man with assault causing bodily harm, breach of probation and other weapon-related charges.
The accused has been in custody on unrelated charges since March 19.
He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on May 2 regarding his new charges.
Police said there was a second suspect who was described as five-foot-nine woman with a thin build. She had long brown hair and was wearing a brown khaki jacket and white pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
