Injured man hospitalized after shooting in Pleasant Hill: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday, March 12.
The shooting occurred in the 1700-block of 20th Street West at roughly 1 p.m. CT.
The man told police he was approached by two people and a verbal exchange occurred before the male suspect shot him with what appeared to be a .22-calibre gun.
He then fled to St. Paul’s Hospital nearby for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said the male suspect is described as five-foot nine, with dark hair in a brush cut. He was wearing black jeans and a black jacket.
The other suspect is described as a woman who is five-foot nine and has a thin build. She had long brown hair and was wearing a brown khaki jacket and white pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
