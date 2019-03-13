Crime
March 13, 2019 6:03 pm

Injured man hospitalized after shooting in Pleasant Hill: Saskatoon police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say there was a shooting in the 1700-block of 20th Street West in Saskatoon on March 12, 2019.

File / Global News
Saskatoon police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday, March 12.

The shooting occurred in the 1700-block of 20th Street West at roughly 1 p.m. CT.

The man told police he was approached by two people and a verbal exchange occurred before the male suspect shot him with what appeared to be a .22-calibre gun.

He then fled to St. Paul’s Hospital nearby for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the male suspect is described as five-foot nine, with dark hair in a brush cut. He was wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

The other suspect is described as a woman who is five-foot nine and has a thin build. She had long brown hair and was wearing a brown khaki jacket and white pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

