Online fundraiser to support family of man fatally shot in Saskatoon

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the family of a man who was fatally shot on his way home from work.

In March, Mark Enwaya, 31, died after being shot on March 12 in the 100-block of Avenue Q South in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Teens facing second-degree murder charges in Saskatoon shooting death

Enwaya, along with his parents and his sister, moved from Iraq to Saskatoon.

Gina Bak taught Enwaya and his family English in 2012 at the Saskatchewan Intercultural Association.

Related Recent string of violent crimes in Pleasant Hill

Bak recently set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Enwaya’s family, as he was the primary source of income.

“The fact that he and his family came to Canada for a safe life and that they didn’t get that in return, is one of the most horrible things that could ever happen to anyone,” Bak said.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Enwaya’s death. Police said the two accused and Enwaya were not known to each other.

The campaign’s fundraising goal is $15,000. On Wednesday afternoon, it was at nearly $3,800.

“I just want this money to be a symbol that the community around them cares for them, they’re not forgotten, and they’re not alone. Violence is not OK. I just want them to feel surrounded by an immense amount of support.”

READ MORE: Adult sentence sought for teen accused of murder in Saskatoon shooting death

Bak said Enwaya had a difficult time finding consistent work, but he eventually landed a job at Star Egg Company for the last six months.

Just days before his death, Enwaya told his mom he wanted to give her $20 for her to give to their church, according to Bak.

“With the little money that she has, to honour him, she gave $20 to the church on his behalf,” Bak said.

Bak hopes the fundraiser allows the family to take time to grieve, without worrying about money.