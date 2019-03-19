Police investigating after 18-year-old woman suffers gunshot wound

Saskatoon police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Around 10:30 p.m. CT on Monday, police were called to St. Paul’s Hospital in the 1700-block of 20th Street West to find the injured woman.

Police called the injury serious, but non-life-threatening.

Police said no other details are available at this time, as officers are still attempting to obtain information from the woman.

This month, police have reported five shootings in Pleasant Hill.

Two teen boys were charged with second-degree murder, in the shooting death of 31-year-old Mark Enwaya in an alleyway in the 100-block of Avenue Q South on March 12.

Following the recent violent activity in the area, Saskatoon police said they would increase their presence in the area near St. Paul’s Hospital.

“Since the beginning of March, we noticed a spike in violent crime particularly around the 1700-block of 20th Street,” Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper said.

“We were concerned enough that we wanted the community to know that this was occurring in the neighbourhood, that we had an additional presence and that we had a response plan for it,” Cooper said.

The Pleasant Hill Community Association has organized an emergency safety meeting on March 29 at Station 20 West. Residents from Pleasant Hill, Riversdale, King George, Westmont, Meadowgreen and Mount Royal neighbourhoods are invited to attend.