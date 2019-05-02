Saskatoon police called to gunshots, find bullet on floor of home

Saskatoon police say they found property damage while checking on a report of gunshots in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the 100-block of Avenue O South at roughly 8:45 p.m. CT on May 1.

There was damage to two windows and a bullet on the floor of a home, according to police.

People were home at the time, however, no injuries were reported.

The targeted enforcement section is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.