Two teens arrested with fake gun in Saskatoon: police
Saskatoon police have laid weapons-related charges after arresting two teenagers with a fake gun.
A man reported two people flashed a handgun in the 400-block of Forrester Road at roughly 5:40 p.m. CT on April 25.
Officers said they took two 14-year-old boys, who matched the suspect descriptions, into custody at a nearby business.
The weapon was found to be an imitation handgun, according to police.
Both teens are charged with carrying a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
They are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court at a later date.
