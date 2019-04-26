Crime
April 26, 2019 2:56 pm

Two teens arrested with fake gun in Saskatoon: police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Two teenagers are facing weapons-related charges after police arrested them with a fake gun in Saskatoon.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police have laid weapons-related charges after arresting two teenagers with a fake gun.

A man reported two people flashed a handgun in the 400-block of Forrester Road at roughly 5:40 p.m. CT on April 25.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Crown seeking 9 to 10 years for downtown Saskatoon shooter

Officers said they took two 14-year-old boys, who matched the suspect descriptions, into custody at a nearby business.

The weapon was found to be an imitation handgun, according to police.

READ MORE: 4 of 5 suspects from violent break-in at Saskatoon apartment remain at large

Both teens are charged with carrying a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

They are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court at a later date.

WATCH BELOW: Use of force by police down in Saskatoon

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carrying a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace
Fairhaven
fake gun
Forrester Road
Imitation Handgun
Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Teens
Weapon Charges

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.