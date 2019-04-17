Man arrested, 2nd suspect sought in armed robbery at Saskatoon bar

Saskatoon police say they are searching for a second man after making an arrest in an armed robbery that took place at a bar earlier this month.

Officers were initially called to the 100-block of 33rd Street West on the evening of April 1.

A 56-year-old man told police he was robbed after talking with a male suspect while playing VLTs.

The suspect allegedly threatened the man with a knife in the bathroom before stealing his wallet and fleeing the bar. No injuries were reported.

A 33-year-old man was arrested by members of the general investigations section at an apartment building in the 800-block of Confederation Drive on Tuesday. He is facing a robbery charge.

Police are still trying to locate a second suspect believed to be involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

