Toronto terror suspects recorded video with weapons, ISIS flag

Send this page to someone via email

A father and son accused of planning a terrorist attack in Toronto had filmed a video of themselves holding weapons in front of the ISIS flag, sources told Global News.

The video of Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, showed them with an axe and machete, according to three sources.

Two of the six terrorism charges filed against the pair accuse them of possessing those same items for the benefit of ISIS.

The video may explain why police have claimed the planned attack was in the “advanced stages.”

In addition, the elder Eldidi allegedly appeared in a June 2015 ISIS video in which he was shown dismembering a prisoner with a sword, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The RCMP arrested the pair at a hotel in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Sunday night as they were allegedly close to conducting an attack in Toronto. They have been charged with six ISIS-related terrorism offences.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the counts is for an aggravated assault the father allegedly committed for ISIS outside Canada in 2015. The charge does not specify where, and the RCMP declined to elaborate.

But a video that appears to match the one that resulted in the aggravated assault charge shows a prisoner wearing an orange jumpsuit suspended from a pole in a desert.

A man wearing a black robe then hacks at the prisoner’s limbs with a sword. His face is visible in the video. It is unclear whether the victim was already dead when he was dismembered.

The video was published in June 2015 by the pro-ISIS media outfit Al-Raud Media.

0:20 Father, son arrested on terrorism charges accused of planning ‘serious and violent attack’ in Toronto: RCMP

At a news conference on Wednesday, police provided few details on the case, saying the investigation was continuing and a publication ban was in effect.

Story continues below advertisement

They said there was no further threat to public safety.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Eldidis are among more than three dozen suspected ISIS supporters who have been charged in Canada with offences related to the terrorist group.

A Global News analysis of police, prosecution and court records found that Canadian authorities have charged 38 people with ISIS-related crimes since 2014.

Twenty-seven of those were men, including the Eldidis. Another six were women, while five were minors. Nine of the arrests have come since the start of 2023.

The charges range from passport fraud to terrorism and murder. But all had one common denominator: they were carried out for ISIS.

Of those accused, 20 have been convicted to date, while 14 are still awaiting trials. Four were found not guilty or had charges stayed.

2:00 B.C. woman allegedly trained by ISIS charged with terrorism

In addition to prosecutions in this country, several Canadians were put on trial in the United States and United Kingdom.

Story continues below advertisement

On July 30, Khaled Hussein of Edmonton was sentenced to five years in a British prison for his role in a terror group linked to ISIS attacks.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, who robbed an Edmonton jewelry store to fund ISIS, was extradited to the U.S. and sentenced to 20 years.

A senior Canadian ISIS member, Mohamed Khalifa, was sentenced to life in the U.S. for producing ISIS videos showing him executing victims.

Officials did not rely only on prosecutions to deal with ISIS supporters. In some cases, they denied passports to suspected extremists.

Another common tactic was to ask the courts for terrorism peace bonds, which imposed restrictions on suspects in the name of public safety.

Several ISIS supporters were never prosecuted because they were killed, either during air strikes in Syria and Iraq or in Canada itself.

2:08 Trial for 3 men accused of murdering man in his family’s Mississauga restaurant underway

But one of the most shocking crimes may be the shooting of four family members at their Mississauga, Ont., takeout restaurant, Chicken Land.

Story continues below advertisement

According to prosecutors, the shooting was ordered by Niqash Abbasi, who ran an ISIS fundraising operation out of a warehouse near Toronto’s Pearson airport.

When he found out that one of his employees, Naim Akl, was planning to go to the authorities, Abbasi came up with a plan to stop him.

He would kill not only Akl, but also his entire family.

At 7:17 p.m. on May 29, 2021, a green Honda Accord pulled up and Anand Nath got out wearing a hoodie. He went inside and started shooting.

He shot Naim Akl in the face and ear with a 9-mm handgun. When Akl fell to the floor, Nath shot him a third time.

He fired four more times, wounding Akl’s mother, father and brother before jumping into the trunk of the waiting Accord, driven by Suliman Raza.

The murder took 18 seconds.

The Chicken Land murder was solved when a friend of the gunman went to homicide detectives, resulting in the arrest of Nath, Raza and Abbasi.

On their electronic devices, police found ISIS propaganda and messages about their support for the group and Akl’s “treachery.”

All three were convicted in June 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca