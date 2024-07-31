Toronto terror arrests and the enduring appeal of ISIS

Send this page to someone via email

The arrest of a father and son accused of planning a mass casualty attack in Toronto on behalf of ISIS shows the enduring appeal of the group’s propaganda.

Five years after it was defeated in Syria, where it committed scores of atrocities, the so-called Islamic State continues to inspire violence far from the Middle East.

The alleged plot disrupted by this week’s arrests in Toronto involved bladed weapons, specifically an axe and machete, which were seized by police, court records obtained by Global News show.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were charged with six terrorism offences, the records indicate. They are accused of planning an attack for the benefit of ISIS.

They appeared in court in Newmarket, Ont. on Monday, and were scheduled to return on Aug. 24. The RCMP has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

ISIS has ramped up its propaganda in recent months, translating it into more languages and disseminating it onto more channels, said Colin P. Clarke, director of research at the Soufan Group.

The terror group’s branch in South Asia, ISIS-K, has been leading the charge at a time Western countries have shifted their attention to other national security priorities , he said.

“The West has become super-focused on great power competition, so counter-terrorism is kind of an afterthought, unfortunately,” said Clarke.

2:00 B.C. woman allegedly trained by ISIS charged with terrorism

Low-sophistication attacks have long been encouraged by ISIS, which a decade ago urged its followers to use knives and vehicles as weapons.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada has experienced eight attacks linked to ISIS since 2014, the year the terror group was formed and began calling for killings in Western countries.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, ISIS followers have attacked a Toronto Canadian Tire, and shot a family at their Mississauga takeout restaurant, Chicken Land.

A woman was bludgeoned to death with a hammer on a Scarborough sidewalk in 2020, and a bus passenger was stabbed in Surrey, B.C., in April 2023.

A plot to attack Ottawa’s Jewish community, which resulted in the arrests of youths in December and February, was also allegedly linked to ISIS.

2:08 Trial for 3 men accused of murdering man in his family’s Mississauga restaurant underway

In an audio address released in March, ISIS called for “lone wolf” attacks against Christians and Jews. The terrorist group has also been fomenting violence at the Paris Olympics as it tries to reassert its relevance after losing its hold in Syria and Iraq.

French authorities claim to have stopped a planned attack on the Olympic soccer venue with the arrest of a Chechen man suspected of acting for ISIS.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to that, ISIS killed about 100 in Iran, and more than 130 in Russia, where a team of gunmen opened fire on concertgoers at Crocus City Hall.

2:44 Canadian ISIS member Mohammed Khalifa believes suicide bombings ‘acceptable’

Before he was captured in Syria in 2019, Canadian Mohammed Khalifa was a key part of the ISIS propaganda operation.

The former Toronto IT worker, who left Canada in 2013 for Syria, used his English-language skills to narrate ISIS execution videos.

After he was flown to the U.S. to be brought to justice, prosecutors called Khalifa one of the “most prolific propagandists” in ISIS.

Not only did he produce gory videos used by ISIS to incite attacks and recruit, he also executed two Syrian soldiers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote.

“The defendant’s proficiency with the English language, intelligence and communication skills made him a valuable asset to the Islamic State’s cause,” they argued.

Story continues below advertisement

The prosecutors said propaganda was central to the terrorist group, which used the materials to “recruit new members by spreading violent messages to active supporters and passive sympathizers.”

“Thus, the role of communication and propaganda becomes essential to the mission of terrorism: increase the frequency and intensity of violent events, promote anti-democratic values, instill fear, and divide populations and governments.”

“The Islamic State of Iraq and al- Sham, or ISIS, employed media and propaganda masterfully as part of its campaign of terror during the 2013-2018 time period.”

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 10, 2022.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca