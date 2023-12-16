Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP arrest Ottawa youth in alleged terror plot targeting Jewish community

By Mercedes Stephenson , Alex Boutilier , Stewart Bell & Mackenzie Gray Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 2:26 pm
An RCMP badge View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s national police force has arrested a youth in Ottawa in relation to an alleged terrorism threat against the Jewish community, Global News has learned.

Two national security sources said the alleged plot was believed to be religiously motivated and targeted against the Jewish community. A male youth – who cannot be identified due to his age – was arrested in Ottawa Friday night in what one source described as a significant national security investigation.

Global News has agreed not to identify the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.

The youth appeared in an Ottawa courthouse Saturday morning, although the charges against him were not immediately available. He has been taken into custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for Monday morning.

A man who identified himself as the youth’s father Saturday said he “did not know what happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

The man, who Global News is not identifying, said that the youth’s mother told him he was picked up by the RCMP on suspicion he was planning an attack on Jewish people.

“Like something he and other people or something, or he (was) cooperating with other people to attack Jewish people or something like that,” the man said.

Trending Now

“But I know because I know if (he) committed any act of terrorism, I don’t think so. I just saw him recently, I know he was fine. He was normal I mean … He’s too young. He doesn’t have any plan of terrorism attacks or something.”

A Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) team was dispatched to the scene of the arrest, a senior national security source said.

A second national security source told Global News that the alleged plot appears to have been religiously motivated.

More to come.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices