Lil Nas X, RM of BTS release ‘Old Town Road’ remix

While he never really went away, Lil Nas X (born Montero Hill) is back in the spotlight once again with yet another Old Town Road remix.

Although the up-and-coming rapper is currently spending his 16th consecutive week atop the Billboard Hot 100 with the Billy Ray Cyrus version of Old Town Road, he decided to give fans some more of the country/trap smash hit.

This time around, however, K-pop sensation RM of the supergroup BTS is by the 20-year-old’s side.

In honour of RM’s hometown of Seoul, South Korea, the track is officially named Seoul Town Road.

seoul town road joining the 79 other old town road remixes pic.twitter.com/J2yoxFjdKt — nope (@LilNasX) July 25, 2019

The track dropped on Wednesday evening, with Lil Nas X claiming it would be the last version of the song.

“Last one y’all,” he wrote on Instagram. “I promise.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift releases new song, ‘The Archer,’ and fans are very emotional

The two-minute cut alters the original lyrics slightly to reflect Seoul. RM, 24, is featured in a single verse and takes on the chorus.

#SeoulTownRoad quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, with many fans from the loyal BTS Army sharing their opinions on the latest rendition of the song.

The response was mostly positive, with a number of fans expressing some prior Old Town Road fatigue.

Me: I’m SOOOOOOOOO tired of Old Town Road 😩🙄 RM: I remixed Old Town Road….it is now #SeoulTownRoad Me:pic.twitter.com/IjC1Ik3sOF — Shan Shan Ⓥ 🌙✨ (@shanleypearl__) July 25, 2019

wow suddenly I'm Not tired of all the old town road remixes 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/a9ghfXOsrS — sasha ♡ #WE_BOOM (@hyucksmfal) July 25, 2019

me: i am sick and tired of old town road

*me when Seoul Town Road drops*

pic.twitter.com/SMUOEnpxu6 — margaret (@margieseoul) July 25, 2019

Lil Nas X first dropped the horse-ridin’ cowboy anthem last December. It was his fourth independent release overall. Everything prior to the song was released to his YouTube account.

The banjo-sampled trap beat became a phenomenon on TikTok, among various other social media apps — it even samples a 2008 Nine Inch Nails track, 34 Ghosts IV.

Because of this, both Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been given credits as a composer, lyricist and producer on all Old Town Road releases.

READ MORE: Billy Ray Cyrus releases new song, ‘Chevys and Fords’

In addition to RM and Cyrus, Lil Nas X has partnered up with Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Young Thug for a couple of unique remixes.

American rapper CupcakKe also released her own unofficial, sexually explicit rendition of the song, entitled Old Town H–.

—

Seoul Town Road is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Lil Nas X’s debut EP, 7, dropped on June 21 worldwide.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis