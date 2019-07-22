Billy Ray Cyrus releases new song, ‘Chevys and Fords’

Still riding high off of the mainstream success off his feature on up-and-coming rapper Lil Nas X‘s Old Town Road, Billy Ray Cyrus has just released his latest single. It’s called Chevys and Fords.

Chevys and Fords not only features country singer/songwriter Johnny McGuire, formerly of Walker McGuire, but he also wrote the song.

Along with Cyrus, McGuire’s former bandmate, Jordan Walker, and a handful of other writers, the song was finished just in time for the weekend and dropped with an accompanying lyric video on Friday.

Walker McGuire, the Nashville-based country duo, officially confirmed they were breaking up back in February.

Walker reportedly chose to focus on his songwriting, while McGuire has allegedly been in the studio working on his debut solo album.

McGuire’s solo work was later confirmed on his personal Instagram, with a picture that reads, “new music coming soon.”

Chevys and Fords is now available through all major streaming platforms.

In the midst of a string of American dates, Cyrus is set to perform a couple in Canada before the end of the year.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Canadian tour dates 2019

Aug. 2 — Camrose, Alta. @ Big Valley Jamboree

Oct. 19 — Niagara Falls, Ont. @ The Avalon Ballroom Theatre

Tickets and additional information can be found through the official Billy Ray Cyrus website.

As of this writing, McGuire has no scheduled Canadian tour dates.

