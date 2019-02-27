Country band Walker McGuire announces breakup, leaving fans shell-shocked

Following a recently deleted post hinting at its demise, Nashville-based country duo Walker McGuire have now officially confirmed it’s breaking up.

The news came via Instagram last Friday. Their account was promised to be deleted one week after it went live. “As we posted earlier this week, we regret to inform everyone we’ve decided to end Walker McGuire,” they wrote as a shock to many fans.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and for following us on our journey,” they added.

“You guys can keep up with both us at @jordanwalker2 & @mcguirejohn.”

As of this writing, neither members have addressed their decision to split up. However, the since-deleted Facebook post in question by many fans suggested their reasoning.

Jordan Walker reportedly chose to focus on his songwriting, while Johnny McGuire is allegedly in the studio working on his debut solo album.

McGuire’s solo work was later confirmed on his personal Instagram, with a picture that reads, “new music coming soon.”

Walker and McGuire formed the band after meeting each other in Nashville. They individually moved to the country capital in 2012 to launch their own music careers.

Walker McGuire were signed to Stoney Creek Records, who they recorded a full self-titled EP with in 2018. They are no longer listed on the site and fans are speculating they were dropped from the label.

The Walker McGuire Facebook page — which accumulated more than 50,000 likes — now only reads “thank you,” in its “about” section.

Upon hearing the news, fans were left both confused and shocked. They expressed their sorrows over Twitter.

Sad about @walkermcguire going their separate ways but I guess ‘man that’s just part of growing up’ — Gray (@GraysenMaria) February 19, 2019

This was briefly posted then deleted on their FB. During their last performance they gave away all of their merch during their set & joked about how Growing Up was on the radio for 5 min. They no longer appear as an artist on the Wheelhouse Records website. Dropped from label? pic.twitter.com/eFbZlsbpPB — Brent Barbour (@zebraska24) February 22, 2019

I’m crying real tears about Walker McGuire’s split. Lmao I need help. — Juulie Vonachen (@alysha_winn) February 18, 2019

“Cheers y’all it sure has been a pleasure” 🍻🍻🍻

Sad to hear @walkermcguire calling it quits but I wish y’all success in your journeys moving forward. #GrowinUp#WalkerMcGuire #Nashville pic.twitter.com/9gE08Dye8S — Mike Mueller (@muellertime100) February 23, 2019

Sad to see @walkermcguire are splitting up. Glad I got to meet you and see you perform before! — Brïan Hammond (@BrianJHammond) February 18, 2019

Anyone else completely bummed about @walkermcguire splitting up? 😥 — Ashley Kloewer (@panamaAK47) February 20, 2019

Walker McGuire split up so if you need me, I’ll be in my room sobbing 💔 — mary (@leamonmar_97) February 17, 2019

my heart hurts that walker mcguire split — Katie (@katoe_potato) February 27, 2019

The five-track Walker McGuire EP was released in January of 2018. Since then, the duo has released three singles: You Don’t Even Know, I’m On it and their most recent and successful effort, Growin’ Up.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Walker McGuire will finish any of their currently scheduled performances.

They have five remaining shows booked across the U.S.

Remaining Walker McGuire tour dates

Feb. 28 — Denver, Colo.

March 1 — Colorado Springs, Colo.

March 2 — Albuquerque, N.M.

March 21 — Mt. Olive, N.C.

Apr 13 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

