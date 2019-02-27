Entertainment
February 27, 2019 3:36 pm

Country band Walker McGuire announces breakup, leaving fans shell-shocked

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Walker McGuire performs live onstage.

Getty Images Archive
A A

Following a recently deleted post hinting at its demise, Nashville-based country duo Walker McGuire have now officially confirmed it’s breaking up.

The news came via Instagram last Friday. Their account was promised to be deleted one week after it went live. “As we posted earlier this week, we regret to inform everyone we’ve decided to end Walker McGuire,” they wrote as a shock to many fans.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and for following us on our journey,” they added.

“You guys can keep up with both us at @jordanwalker2 & @mcguirejohn.”

Jordan Walker (L) and Johnny McGuire of Walker McGuire pose backstage during 2018 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2018, in Indio, California.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Stagecoach

READ MORE: Taylor Swift surprises couple with intimate engagement party performance

As of this writing, neither members have addressed their decision to split up. However, the since-deleted Facebook post in question by many fans suggested their reasoning.

Jordan Walker reportedly chose to focus on his songwriting, while Johnny McGuire is allegedly in the studio working on his debut solo album.

McGuire’s solo work was later confirmed on his personal Instagram, with a picture that reads, “new music coming soon.”

Walker and McGuire formed the band after meeting each other in Nashville. They individually moved to the country capital in 2012 to launch their own music careers.

Walker McGuire were signed to Stoney Creek Records, who they recorded a full self-titled EP with in 2018. They are no longer listed on the site and fans are speculating they were dropped from the label.

The Walker McGuire Facebook page — which accumulated more than 50,000 likes — now only reads “thank you,” in its “about” section.

Johnny McGuire of Walker McGuire performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2018, in Indio, Calif.

Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert reveals secret marriage

Upon hearing the news, fans were left both confused and shocked. They expressed their sorrows over Twitter.

The five-track Walker McGuire EP was released in January of 2018. Since then, the duo has released three singles: You Don’t Even Know, I’m On it and their most recent and successful effort, Growin’ Up.

Jordan Walker of Walker McGuire performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2018, in Indio, Calif.

Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Stagecoach

READ MORE: Rascal Flatts announces tour, including 1 Canadian date

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Walker McGuire will finish any of their currently scheduled performances.

They have five remaining shows booked across the U.S.

Remaining Walker McGuire tour dates

Feb. 28 — Denver, Colo.
March 1 — Colorado Springs, Colo.
March 2 — Albuquerque, N.M.
March 21 — Mt. Olive, N.C.
Apr 13 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Johnny McGuire
Johnny McGuire solo
Jordan Walker
Walker McGuire
Walker McGuire breakup
Walker McGuire EP
Walker McGuire Growin' Up
Walker McGuire I'm On it
Walker McGuire split
Walker McGuire You Don't Even Know

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.