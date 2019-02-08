Rascal Flatts announces tour, including 1 Canadian date
Rascal Flatts has just revealed its plans for an extensive North American tour this summer.
With the help of some special guests, the world-renowned country trio is bringing the Summer Playlist tour to 29 individual arenas.
The tour commences this May in the group’s home state of Ohio before concluding on Sept. 21 in Burgettstown, Pa.
Along the way, the guys — frontman Gary LeVox, bassist Jay DeMarcus and guitar/banjo player Joe Don Rooney — will make a lone Canadian visit to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sept. 12.
In an official statement, LeVox expressed his excitement for the Summer Playlist tour.
“We’re excited, this year, to be able to have an awesome lineup of special guests,” he said.
“We’re ready to get back out on the road this summer. It’s where we are at our best.”
“We’ve been so fortunate on our journey to be able to have the best of the best new and established artists join us out on the road each summer,” continued the singer. “It’s so awesome to see those artists go on to such amazing successes.”
Rascal Flatts has invited a number of talented country musicians to open for them on select shows of the tour, including Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans, Locash and Jordan Davis.
As of this writing, the opening acts have not been specified for each venue.
Canadian country fans looking to get the most out of the summer concert season should check out the Country Megaticket.
The Live Nation pass grants fans access to a number of different genre-based concerts exclusive to each specific venue.
Toronto buyers will have access to not only Rascal Flatts’ Budweiser Stage show but also Thomas Rhett on July 11 and Luke Bryan on Sept. 5 as well as the Dean Brody and Dallas Smith co-headlining show on Sept. 21.
Additional details and individual ticket information is available on the official Rascal Flatts website.
Summer Playlist North American tour dates 2019
** All Canadian dates are bolded **
May 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
May 17 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 18 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 23 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 9 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 28 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 29 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater
July 5 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 6 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 25 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater
July 26 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheater
Aug. 1— Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 22 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 24 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 29 — Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
Aug. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 31 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 13 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 14 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sept. 19 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 20 — Cleveland, Ohio. @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 21 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
