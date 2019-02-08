Rascal Flatts announces tour, including 1 Canadian date

Rascal Flatts has just revealed its plans for an extensive North American tour this summer.

With the help of some special guests, the world-renowned country trio is bringing the Summer Playlist tour to 29 individual arenas.

The tour commences this May in the group’s home state of Ohio before concluding on Sept. 21 in Burgettstown, Pa.

Along the way, the guys — frontman Gary LeVox, bassist Jay DeMarcus and guitar/banjo player Joe Don Rooney — will make a lone Canadian visit to Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sept. 12.

Help us improve GlobalNews.ca Take the survey now!

READ MORE: Leaked Grammy Awards ‘winners’ list fake, says Recording Academy

In an official statement, LeVox expressed his excitement for the Summer Playlist tour.

“We’re excited, this year, to be able to have an awesome lineup of special guests,” he said.

“We’re ready to get back out on the road this summer. It’s where we are at our best.”

“We’ve been so fortunate on our journey to be able to have the best of the best new and established artists join us out on the road each summer,” continued the singer. “It’s so awesome to see those artists go on to such amazing successes.”

There’s nothing like the perfect summer playlist. So… we’re taking one on the road! #SummerPlaylistTour

Dates + ticket details at https://t.co/dkkmVFmfrN pic.twitter.com/FsMjnmOieH — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) February 8, 2019

Rascal Flatts has invited a number of talented country musicians to open for them on select shows of the tour, including Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans, Locash and Jordan Davis.

As of this writing, the opening acts have not been specified for each venue.

READ MORE: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ loses GLAAD nomination amid Bryan Singer accusations

Canadian country fans looking to get the most out of the summer concert season should check out the Country Megaticket.

The Live Nation pass grants fans access to a number of different genre-based concerts exclusive to each specific venue.

Toronto buyers will have access to not only Rascal Flatts’ Budweiser Stage show but also Thomas Rhett on July 11 and Luke Bryan on Sept. 5 as well as the Dean Brody and Dallas Smith co-headlining show on Sept. 21.

Additional details and individual ticket information is available on the official Rascal Flatts website.

Summer Playlist North American tour dates 2019

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

May 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

May 17 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 18 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 23 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 9 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 28 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 29 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

July 5 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 6 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 25 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater

July 26 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheater

Aug. 1— Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 22 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 24 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 29 — Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre

Aug. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 31 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Sept. 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 13 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 14 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sept. 19 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 20 — Cleveland, Ohio. @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 21 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis