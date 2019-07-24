Taylor Swift releases new song, ‘The Archer,’ and fans are very emotional

After teasing something to her fans with a series of cryptic bullseye images on social media over the last week, Taylor Swift released a brand new song titled The Archer on Tuesday.

The emotional song, from the 29-year-old singer’s upcoming seventh studio album, Lover, dropped after a lengthy and informative Instagram video posted by Swift.

I’ve been the archer

I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me darling…

But who could stay?https://t.co/9q09bUXJlX pic.twitter.com/b2hZ2cHfkf — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2019

The Wildest Dreams singer revealed it was one of the tracks she worked on with American record producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff.

“There’s a vast part of this album that I worked with Jack Antonoff on, and he is phenomenal,” she said. “We’ve worked together for a while, and I’m so proud of the work that we’ve done on this album.”

While The Archer comes a month ahead of the Lover album, Swift revealed that it was “not the next single.” On her traditional release of the fifth track from each of her albums, she said, “it’s just a song that I love on the album.”

“I know that can get really confusing,” she continued, “but I haven’t made a video for it or anything, this is [just] a glimpse into another side of the album that I wanted to show you.”

—

Thousands of emotional Swift fans took to social media in wake of the release of The Archer to share their love for the song.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

The Archer is a new sound with such quintessential Taylor Swift themes. The song is about feeling insecure, anxious, unlovable, and even has touches of self-deprecation. I love it so much. — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) July 23, 2019

Who else needs a hug right now after listening to the archer @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #TheArcher pic.twitter.com/6HckOsnAXU — Lauren D 🦋💘 (@laurend_13) July 23, 2019

am i crying because the archer is so relatable and painful or am i crying because taylor swift was sad who knows — lotte 🦋 (@teatimetay13) July 23, 2019

Forget politics Taylor Swift is announcing her latest single The Archer later today and it's track five on the album making it the spiritual successor to Delicate and it's going to make everyone's lives better — Katie Collins (@katiecollins) July 23, 2019

The Archer is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Lover is now available to be pre-saved and pre-ordered here. It drops on Aug. 23 through Republic Records.

While Swift has not yet scheduled any Canadian tour dates, she concluded in the recent live video, “I will undoubtedly see you guys very soon,” suggesting that a tour in support of Lover may be on the way.

