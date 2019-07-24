Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down in central Alberta on Wednesday

Turbulent weather brought yet another tornado to central Alberta on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency said the EF0 tornado touched down northeast of the village of Waskatenau at about 1:50 p.m., making it the 18th confirmed tornado to touch down in the province this year.

The twister had an estimated wind speed of 90 kilometres per hour to 130 km/hr, Environment Canada said.

“[Environment Canada] meteorologists continue to investigate this tornado,” the weather agency said. “If you or anyone you know has photos, videos or any other information regarding this event, please email abstorm@canada.ca.”

It is not known whether any injuries have been reported or what kind of damage, if any, resulted from the twister.

“There was also a report of toonie-sized hail (29 mm) reported just west of Lloydminster Wednesday afternoon,” Environment Canada said.

