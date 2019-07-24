Weather
July 24, 2019 4:57 pm
Updated: July 24, 2019 5:03 pm

Severe thunderstorm warnings and rainfall warnings issued for central, northern Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

A map of Alberta showing areas under a weather warning on the afternoon of July 24, 2019.

CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca
Another round of severe thunderstorm warnings — and rainfall warnings — were issued for various parts of central and northern Alberta on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a line of severe thunderstorms that had the potential to generate “very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain” in some areas.

Lightning lit up the sky in south Edmonton early Wednesday morning as severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.

A rainfall warning issued for parts of northern Alberta advised people that anywhere between 40 to 100 millimetres of precipiation could fall in those areas before the rain comes to an end on Thursday night.

A view of Highway 35 near Paddle Prairie, Alta., at 2:42 p.m. on July 24, 2019.

CREDIT: https://511.alberta.ca/

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the weather agency said.

“Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

