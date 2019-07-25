Flooding prompts evacuation alert in northern Alberta hamlet

Heavy rainfall that has resulted in flooding in the northern Alberta hamlet of Marten Beach prompted area officials to order residents to evacuate on Thursday afternoon.

“The level of the Marten River is rising due to heavy rainfall and is causing flooding within the hamlet,” the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 said in an emergency alert issued shortly after 2:30 p.m. “Highway 88 is washed out north of the hamlet and closed.

“All residents are to evacuate and report to the reception centre set up at the municipal district office.”

Officials said anybody who is unable to leave their home without help should call 911. They also said transportation is available at the entrance to the hamlet for those who need it.

According to a post on the M.D. of of Lesser Slave River No. 124’s Facebook page, staff began sandbagging in “known low areas of Marten Beach” earlier in the afternoon.

“Trackhoes are being dispatched to clear stream debris at Marten River Bridge and Mooney Creek,” the post said. “Eating Creek actions are being evaluated. Other streams are being monitored.”

In June 2018, a local state of emergency was declared for the M.D. of Lesser Slave River No. 124 due to rising flood waters. At that time, heavy rainfall in the area caused flooding in low-lying areas, including Eating Creek and Marten Beach, where residents were told to evacuate.

Parts of northern Alberta were issued a rainfall warning by Environment Canada on Wednesday. The weather agency said the rain was expected to taper off Thursday night but that by the time the heavy rain stops falling, some areas should prepare for the possibility of up to 100 millimetres of precipitation falling during that time frame.