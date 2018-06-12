Local state of emergency issued as water levels rise in Lesser Slave River

A state of local emergency has been issued for the M.D. of Lesser Slave River No. 124 due to rising flood waters.

The alert was issued just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The public is advised that for the duration of the emergency, the local authority may take any action it deems necessary to deal with the situation,” read the declaration.

Heavy rainfall in the area has caused flooding in low-lying areas, including Eating Creek and Marten Beach, where residents have been told to evacuate.

In Eating Creek residents were given a half an hour to leave their properties.

“Residents are advised to seek accommodations with friends outside the flood area or at local hotels,” said an emergency alert. “Road access is deteriorating.”

When it comes to the Marten Beach, heavy rainfall and log jams caused localized flooding. Residents there were told to be cautious and take appropriate precautions.

High water levels also put the Town of Slave Lake on high alert, especially on the northeast side of the community. Crews were forced to shut down the Mooney Creek bridge for several hours but it was reopened shortly before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

“Water is receding and crews are keeping an eye on the Sawridge Creek. Mooney Creek bridge has now reopened with one lane. Please expect at least a 30-minute delay,” said the town’s Twitter account.

Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday the town said Highway 88 at the 16-kilometer marker was closed completely due to a culvert washout and flooding.

“This highway will be closed for an extended period of time due to the need for water to go down before crews can come in and fix the road,” the tweet said.

The Scene at Hwy 88 and KM 15 in the Slave Lake Region . Please slow down! pic.twitter.com/LoMsLkoAif — Town of Slave Lake (@TownSlaveLake) June 12, 2018

There are also a number of power outages within town limits and officials say ATCO is working to bring the power back on.

The Northern Northern Lights Aquatic Centre, MRC, Parentlink and Library have all been closed but The Town Office remains open.

Environment Canada issued rain warnings for the area with between 60 and 110 mm of rain expected for the area.