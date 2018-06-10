Weather
June 10, 2018 6:25 pm
Updated: June 10, 2018 6:29 pm

Wind Warning issued for parts of northern, eastern Alberta Monday

Wind warnings are in effect for several regions.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning on Sunday for several regions across northern and eastern Alberta.

A low pressure system is expected to develop over northeastern Alberta Monday, creating westerly wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

The agency said the winds will develop over the Fort Saskatchewan and Camrose regions Monday morning then spread eastwards.

The warning includes Strathcona County east to the Saskatchewan border and Fort Saskatchewan north to Wabasca.

The winds may be strong enough to cause damage.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” the agency said Sunday.

The wind gusts are expected to diminish Monday evening.

