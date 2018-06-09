Severe thunderstorm watches in place for parts of Alberta Saturday

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued late Saturday morning for parts of east central and southern Alberta due to an active day of weather expected.

By 11 a.m., Environment Canada put watches in place for areas around Leduc, Fort Saskatchewan, Athabasca, Slave Lake and Lac La Biche, as well as Lethbridge, Cypress Hills and Medicine Hat.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said.

“An area of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop through portions of central Alberta this afternoon then move to the northeast. These thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

The potential for severe weather in Alberta this weekend has drawn American storm chasers to north of the border in hopes of getting in on the action.

“We’re going to have a lot of dynamics tomorrow afternoon and evening,” Reed Timmer, a meteorologist and storm chaser with AccuWeather, said Friday.

Timmer said he and his crew will target the areas east and northeast of Edmonton on Saturday afternoon “for a potential outbreak of even tornadic supercells.”

