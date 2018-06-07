Heat warning issued for much of Alberta

A heat warning was issued for much of central, east and south Alberta on Wednesday as temperatures are expected to soar again.

Environment Canada said daytime temperatures are expected to reach near or above 29 C on Friday and the temperature overnight into Saturday isn’t expected to drop below 14 C.

“Temperatures are forecast to be in the high 20s during the day and overnight temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-teens,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said. “This can put major stress on the body if you can’t cool yourself.”

Albertans are urged to take steps to protect themselves during the heat warning by rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day, taking frequent breaks from the heat and drinking plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages.

Residents are also urged not to leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

The weather agency also reminded people to monitor themselves and loved ones for symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion.

Symptoms include:

High body temperature

Lack of sweat

Confusion

Fainting

Unconsciousness

Particular vigilance is urged for children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers as well as those who are socially isolated.

For information on heat health, visit the Alberta Health Service’s website.

A low-pressure system is expected to move into central Alberta by Saturday evening, bringing scattered showers and cooler temperatures.

“The heat will break Saturday night with a round of thunderstorms, even some severe storms, in central Alberta,” Beyer said. “Next week is expected to be much cooler with highs in the mid-teens and showers likely.”

