Rising river affects Highway 2 and infrastructure in northern Alberta community, triggers flood warning

Officials with Big Lakes County in northern Alberta said Wednesday afternoon that preparations were being made to have a reception centre, if needed, as rising water on the Driftpile River prompted a flood warning.

“The Driftpile River continues to rise and is affecting infrastructure in the communities in the areas of the Driftpile River and Swan River,” officials said in an information alert, adding the emergency operations centre in Big Lakes County remains open.

“Residents are encouraged to shelter in place until conditions improve.”

County officials began expressing concerns about the rising waterway on Tuesday and people in the Driftpile area were warned to avoid rivers, valleys and low-lying areas.

“[Rising water on the Driftpile River] is currently affecting Highway 2,” officials said on Wednesday. “The Driftpile River stream-flow gauge has malfunctioned, although field crews will be dispatched for maintenance when it is safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, a flood watch has been issued for Swan River as the waterway continued to rise overnight and is also affecting Highway 2. However, officials said “the stream-flow gauge indicates that water levels may be peaking and no further significant water level rises (on the Swan River) are expected at this time.

High stream-flow advisories have been issued for the East Prairie River and the West Prairie River.

The fllooding concerns come as the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 declared a local state of emergency in that community because of rising water levels. The M.D. Is located about 110 kilometres east of Driftpile, Alta. Driftpile is located about 326 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.